Veteran says police ‘contributed to perversion of justice’ in Carl Beech case

Police contributed to the perversion of justice in the case of Carl Beech, one of the victims of his lies about a murderous paedophile ring said. D-Day veteran Lord Bramall was subjected to a police search and interview under caution four years ago after allegations made by Beech. The 95-year-old said it was ridiculous that the police officers involved

had managed to retire without facing any disciplinary action. “The police contributed to the perversion of justice. They didn’t

go out to pervert the course of justice but the way they handled uncorroborated evidence lent more credibility to Beech’s statements than they deserved,” Lord Bramall told the Daily Mail.

Lord Bramall (L) says police contributed to the perversion of justice in the case of Carl Beech Credit: Tony Harris/PA

Jurors at Newcastle Crown Court were unconvinced by Beech’s claims that Army generals, at the height of the IRA terror threat, could sneak off unguarded to join horrific child abuse sessions. They saw a videoed police interview with Lord Bramall where the war hero, now too ill to give evidence, thumped the table in front of him and denied having any sexual interest in children. He also spoke to the Telegraph after the verdict, saying: “I am naturally delighted that after four years someone has at last been brought to book for the appalling travesty of justice which I and my whole family and others have had to endure.” Lincoln Seligman, godson of former prime minister Ted Heath, who was also accused by Beech, said the allegations had affected him, his family and Sir Edward’s friends.

