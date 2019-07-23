What the papers say – July 23

The conviction of Carl Beech for falsifying a lurid story of a murderous paedophile ring are on the front of many of the papers on Tuesday.

The Times leads with the verdict against Beech, writing that Labour deputy leader Tom Watson should apologise to the victims of his lies. Mr Watson wrote in 2015 that it was a “travesty” that Lord Brittan, later cleared, would “never be asked the truth” after Beech made allegations.