Blade Runner star Rutger Hauer dies, aged 75

Dutch actor Rutger Hauer has died at the age of 75, his agent has said.

The Blade Runner star died on July 19 at his home in the Netherlands following a short illness, and his funeral was held on Wednesday.

Hauer received cult acclaim for his role as the philosophical replicant Roy Batty in Ridley Scott's Blade Runner.

The actor delivered a famed monologue on memory and death in the film, which became one of its defining moments.

Director Guillermo Del Toro paid tribute to Hauer, tweeting: "RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films.

"My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury."