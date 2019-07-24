Advertisement

Blade Runner star Rutger Hauer dies, aged 75

Rutger Hauer became synonymous with cult sci-fi movie The Blade Runner. Credit: AP

Dutch actor Rutger Hauer has died at the age of 75, his agent has said.

The Blade Runner star died on July 19 at his home in the Netherlands following a short illness, and his funeral was held on Wednesday.

Hauer received cult acclaim for his role as the philosophical replicant Roy Batty in Ridley Scott's Blade Runner.

The actor delivered a famed monologue on memory and death in the film, which became one of its defining moments.

Director Guillermo Del Toro paid tribute to Hauer, tweeting: "RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films.

"My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury."

Daryl Hannah and Rutger Hauer at the premiere for the film 'Blade Runner: The Final Cut' in 2007. Credit: PA

EastEnders star Jake Wood tweeted: "So sad to hear of the passing of Rutger Hauer.

"I played the drummer boy in Flesh & Blood in 1984 and I got to spend 4 months in a castle in Spain with him, times I shall never forget. What an amazing guy, RIP my friend."