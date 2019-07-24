- ITV Report
Climate protesters try to block Boris Johnson as he heads to Buckingham Palace
Climate protesters have tried to block the route of Boris Johnson as he was driven down the Mall to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen.
Demonstrators wearing red t-shirts formed a human chain to block the new Tory leader's motorcade.
Mr Johnson's vehicle appeared to stop briefly as it met the protest, before continuing to the palace.
Police officers could be seen moving the protesters away to allow Mr Johnson's convoy to pass.
Another group brandished a poster as the cars passed.
Greenpeace has claimed the protest on the Mall which blocked Boris Johnson's route to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen.
The UK branch of the group tweeted: "BREAKING: we just tried to hand the incoming PM a crucial letter - it contains the answers to tackling the Climate Emergency.
"But will he *act*?"
Greenpeace's UK executive director, John Sauven, attempted to hand Mr Johnson the group's "134 point Climate Emergency manifesto detailing the wide-ranging policies the new administration must implement to prevent catastrophic climate breakdown".
Mr Sauven said: "Climate change needs to be front and centre of this new administration from day one.
"The responsibility on a Prime Minister to act on the climate emergency has never been greater. If we want any chance of leaving a habitable world to our children we need to see action start immediately. We can't blunder and bluster our way out of this emergency.
"In reality the Government is simply failing to tackle the climate crisis. It's not enough to point to world-leading climate targets when too often government policy ignores or worsens the situation by supporting fracking and banning onshore wind.
"Boris Johnson must get to grips with the climate emergency or be remembered as the Prime Minister who jeopardised our children's future."