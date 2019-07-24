Climate protesters try to block Boris Johnson as he heads to Buckingham Palace

Climate protesters have tried to block the route of Boris Johnson as he was driven down the Mall to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen.

Demonstrators wearing red t-shirts formed a human chain to block the new Tory leader's motorcade.

Mr Johnson's vehicle appeared to stop briefly as it met the protest, before continuing to the palace.

Police officers could be seen moving the protesters away to allow Mr Johnson's convoy to pass.

Another group brandished a poster as the cars passed.

Greenpeace has claimed the protest on the Mall which blocked Boris Johnson's route to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen.

The UK branch of the group tweeted: "BREAKING: we just tried to hand the incoming PM a crucial letter - it contains the answers to tackling the Climate Emergency.

"But will he *act*?"