Boris Johnson to 'kiss hands on appointment' with the Queen

Boris Johnson will be the Queen's 14th Prime Minister. Credit: PA

When Boris Johnson ceremonially ‘kisses the hand’ of the Queen this afternoon, he will become her 14th Prime Minister. Such is the length of the Queen’s reign, she has seen political leaders of Conservative and Labour, left and right, male (mostly) and female (just two). So, despite her strict adherence to political neutrality as her role demands, there will be an element of regret this afternoon when the Queen bid farewell to Theresa May. The Monarch did not have a particularly warm relationship with her first female Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, but it’s reported that she has looked forward to her weekly audiences with Mrs May.

The Queen welcomes Theresa May at Buckingham Palace in 2016. Credit: PA

In fact, while members of the Royal Family sit above the political debate, I’ve heard some of them speak with admiration for the level of hard work and many hours of negotiation Theresa May has invested in her role over the last three years. The Queen should already be on her annual summer break at Balmoral Castle, but the 93-year old Monarch has delayed her plans in order to greet her new Prime Minister today. And because the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace are now open to the public for the summer, the Queen has stayed at Windsor Castle and will helicopter into Buckingham Palace for the meetings in her private apartments this afternoon (so no unsuspecting tourist today will risk bumping into the Queen and Boris Johnson). It will happen in the Queen’s Audience Room in the North Wing of the Palace, overlooking Green Park.

The Monarch will greet Boris Johnson in the Queen’s Audience Room in the North Wing of Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA