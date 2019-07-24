Boris Johnson to take reigns of power as Theresa May is set to hand in resignation to the Queen

Mrs May will leave No 10 for the final time to formally tender her resignation to the Queen on Wednesday. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson is preparing to enter Downing Street for the first time as prime minister, as he takes on the challenge of delivering Britain’s withdrawal from the EU. The new Tory leader will take over the reins of power after Theresa May leaves No 10 for the final time on Wednesday to formally tender her resignation to the Queen. But even before his summons to the Palace to form a government following his resounding victory in the Tory leadership race, Mr Johnson was beginning to shape his top team. It will include a recall to the cabinet for Priti Patel, an ardent Brexiteer who was forced by Mrs May to resign as international development secretary over unauthorised contacts with Israeli officials.

Priti Patel is set for a return to cabinet. Credit: PA

The Times reported that she was in line for the post of home secretary in the new administration. Allies said Mr Johnson was determined to create a “cabinet for modern Britain” with a record number of ethnic minority ministers and more women attending in their own right. It is likely to mean a promotion for the Indian-born Employment Minister Alok Sharma, who is expected to take his place around the top table. Unlike Ms Patel, he voted Remain in the 2016 referendum but was quick to declare his support for Mr Johnson when he threw his hat into ring following Mrs May’s decision to resign. A source close to the Tory leader said: “Boris will build a cabinet showcasing all the talents within the party that truly reflect modern Britain.”

Theresa May will leave 10 Downing Street as PM for the last time on Wednesday. Credit: PA

A number of vacancies have opened up with the announcements by Chancellor Philip Hammond, Justice Secretary David Gauke and International Development Secretary Rory Stewart that they intend to resign before Mr Johnson take office. All three strongly oppose a no-deal Brexit and say they cannot support his commitment to take Britain out of the EU by the deadline of October 31 “do or die”. Another who may be on his way out is the Business Secretary Greg Clark, another opponent of a no-deal break. However Mr Johnson is likely to be faced by a gaggle of Brexiteer ministers who resigned from Mrs May’s government now jostling to get back in – including Dominic Raab, Esther McVey and Andrea Leadsom.

He'll face a challenging start to his time in office, as ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand explains.

He is also reported to be grappling over what to do with his defeated rival for the Tory leadership, Jeremy Hunt – who was said to be resisting attempts to demote him from foreign secretary. Meanwhile Home Secretary Sajid Javid and Treasury Chief Secretary Liz Truss were being touted as possible replacements for the key post of chancellor. His appointments will be closely studied at Westminster to see if they tilt the cabinet in a more pro-Brexit direction. Mr Johnson has said he wants ministers who are prepared if necessary to leave the EU without a deal with Brussels. But with a slender Commons majority for the Tories and their DUP allies of just two, he cannot afford for his government to be too narrowly based. Mr Hammond and Mr Gauke have already warned they are prepared to join other pro-EU Tories in seeking to block a no-deal Brexit. His first confirmed appointment to the key post of chief whip – Mark Spencer who voted Remain in the referendum, but has since committed to leaving the EU – was broadly seen as a conciliatory move. Among the more junior ministerial ranks, he was said to be looking to bring on rising talent, with promotions expected for Local Government Minister Rishi Sunak, Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden and Treasury Minister Robert Jenrick.

Jeremy Hunt congratulates Boris Johnson after losing the Tory leadership contest. Credit: PA