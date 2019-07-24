Boris Johnson begins to reshuffle cabinet as Penny Mordaunt and Liam Fox leave Government

Boris Johnson has big decisions to make in forming his cabinet. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson vowed in his maiden speech as prime minister "the hard work starts now" and one of his first tasks will be to form a cabinet. Liam Fox, the International Trade Secretary under Theresa May, has announced he will not be part of Mr Johnson's cabinet, nor will Transport Secretary Chris Grayling in a series of departures. Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes, meanwhile, seemingly found out about her sacking from a Daily Mail journalist.

Penny Mordaunt, who succeeded Gavin Williamson as Defence Secretary, will also not be serving in Mr Johnson’s top team. She announced on Twitter she is “heading back to the backbenches”, from where she said the prime minister will have her “full support”.

Penny Mordaunt will return to the backbenches. Credit: PA

“Thank you to everyone who’s helped me get things done, especially our Armed Forces and civilians in defence for the last 85 days,” she added. Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Greg Clark, added his name to the list of departures, while Education Secretary Damian Hinds tweeted he will support from the backbenches. Scotland Minister David Mundell tweeted he has also left his role. He said: "Will, of course, support the new Government, but as I said to PM this afternoon I will also hold him to account on his commitments to the Union. Hope there's still room on the backbenches!" Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley said she has left the Government as did Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary James Brokenshire on Twitter. He wrote: "Has been a huge privilege to serve, but looking forward to being released from collective responsibility and campaigning on issues that matter to me and my constituents." David Lidington, effectively Theresa May’s deputy prime minister, has confirmed he is leaving the Government saying “it’s the right moment to move on”.

Two other senior members of Mrs May's government, Rory Stewart and David Gauke, also resigned. The International Development Secretary and Justice Secretary both congratulated Mr Johnson on his election win before indicating their plans to return to the backbenches. Rumours have circulated in Westminster that Sajid Javid, Dominic Raab and Priti Patel are in the frame for Chancellor, Foreign Secretary and Home Secretary respectively.

Here's a list of the Conservative MPs who have left their roles so far: