Chimps ‘recall where food is hidden, indicating similarity with humans’

Chimpanzees have a working memory which allows them to identify where they have already searched for food, indicating “remarkable” similarities with humans, scientists say.

Working memory (WM) is a core function that allows people to hold, process and manipulate information.

But scientists knew little about the WM of chimpanzees.

In the study published in Royal Society Proceedings B, they tasked the animals with keeping in mind which boxes they had already searched for food, sometimes shuffling their locations between searches.

Researchers found key similarities with human working memory, with the best-performing individuals remembering at least four items.

If they had to perform a similar task in parallel – like searching a second set of boxes – their performance declined.