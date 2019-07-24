Kelly Brook comforted Boris Johnson after he hurt himself during thumb war game

Kelly Brook with Boris Johnson at the 2012 GQ Men Of The Year Awards. Credit: PA

Kelly Brook was forced to intervene after Boris Johnson hurt himself at a dinner party during a game of thumb wars. The presenter, actor and model said that some years ago she sat next to the incoming prime minister during a star-studded party also attended by veteran singer Dame Shirley Bassey. The 39-year-old said later in the evening that Mr Johnson, 55, began to play-fight with another guest after a round of the popular children’s game got out of hand. She said the soon-to-be prime minister "lost so badly" that he dislocated his thumb and was "very upset".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Johnson’s then-wife called on Brook to break up the pair, who she said had been causing a “fracas”. Speaking on Heart radio, Ms Brook said that after discovering the Tory leader had dislocated his thumb, she comforted him and iced his finger with frozen peas. Speaking on Heart Breakfast on Wednesday morning, she said: “I’ve met Boris a few times. I was actually talking earlier about a dinner party that I was invited to. “I sat next to him and Shirley Bassey was there, and he was asking Shirley to sing, and she told him off because Shirley sings when she wants to sing. “That evening we were all having drinks, like a bit of party, dancing, and he started play-fighting with some of the other guests.

Boris Johnson arrives at Conservative party HQ in Westminster after winning the Tory leadership ballot Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA