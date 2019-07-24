- ITV Report
Love Island goes to two series a year in 2020
Love Island fans will now be treated to two series a year from 2020, ITV has announced.
From next year, viewers will no longer have to wait a year for their next installment of the popular summer series.
In early 2020 Love Island will be back in an all new location, with the first series of the year bringing the sunshine to viewers at home from a brand new villa in South Africa.
The summer series will then return to Europe for a summer of love closer to home.
The reality TV show is currently the most watched programme of the year for adults aged 16-34, across any channel.
The latest series - the fifth instalment - broke the 6 million viewers mark for the first time across TV, mobiles and other devices.
ITV's Paul Mortimer said: “Off the back of a record-breaking year, we're delighted to be bringing an extra series of our biggest and sunniest show to the 2020 schedule.
The head of digital channels and acquisitions added: "Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences. In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location."
Angela Jain, managing director ITV Studios Entertainment said: "We love making Love Island for ITV2.
"The show's success is testament to the magnificent production team that decamp to Mallorca every year to deliver the award-winning show with its trademark warmth, wit and wide-ranging appeal.
"And now 2020 is going to have even more love than before."