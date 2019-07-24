Love Island goes to two series a year in 2020

Love Island fans will now be treated to two series a year from 2020, ITV has announced.

From next year, viewers will no longer have to wait a year for their next installment of the popular summer series.

In early 2020 Love Island will be back in an all new location, with the first series of the year bringing the sunshine to viewers at home from a brand new villa in South Africa.

The summer series will then return to Europe for a summer of love closer to home.