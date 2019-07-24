Missing men named suspects in Canada murders probe

Two young men thought missing are now suspects in the murders of an American woman and her Australian boyfriend as well as the death of another man in northern British Columbia, Canadian police said. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) had said on Monday they were searching for 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, whose burning car had been discovered south of Dease Lake. During that investigation, they found the body of an unidentified man roughly a mile from the car. It is about 300 miles along remote roads from the spot where 24-year-old American Chynna Deese and 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler were found shot dead over a week ago.

Police display security camera images of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and a Toyota RAV4 vehicle Credit: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP

RCMP Sergeant Janelle Shoihet said on Tuesday that McLeod and Schmegelsky left British Columbia and have been travelling in northern Saskatchewan in a grey 2011 Toyota Rav 4. “The RCMP are now considering Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky suspects in the Dease Lake suspicious death and the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese,” Ms Shoihet said Ms Shoihet said they are considered dangerous and urged the public not to approach them and to call police. Police released surveillance photos of the two in Saskatchewan. The burned vehicle belonged to McLeod and Schmegelsky, both of Port Alberni, British Columbia.

