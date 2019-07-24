One apple carries about 100 million bacteria, researchers say

A new study, published in Frontiers in Microbiology, suggests organic apples harbour a more diverse and balanced bacterial community than conventional apples.

But only those who eat the core, seeds included, consume all of the bacteria, as the intake for those who do not falls to about 10 million.

An apple carries an average of about 100 million bacteria, researchers say.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Professor Gabriele Berg, of Graz University of Technology, Austria, said: “The bacteria, fungi and viruses in our food transiently colonise our gut.

“Cooking kills most of these, so raw fruit and veg are particularly important sources of gut microbes.”

Researchers compared the bacteria in conventional store-bought apples with those in visually matched fresh organic ones.

They separately analysed the stem, peel, flesh, seeds and calyx – the straggly bit at the bottom where the flower used to be.

Overall, organic and conventional apples were occupied by similar numbers of bacteria.

“Putting together the averages for each apple component, we estimate a typical 240g apple contains roughly 100 million bacteria,” said Professor Berg.

Although this amount was the same, the bacterial composition was signiﬁcantly different in conventionally and organically produced apples.

According to the study, the majority of the bacteria are in the seeds, with the flesh accounting for most of the remainder.