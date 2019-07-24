One body found and two missing after people reported missing in water in three separate incidents

One swimmer has died and another two people are still missing after disappearing in open water.

The disappearances, in three separate incidents in London and Gloucestershire, happened on one of the hottest days on record in the UK.

The body of a man was pulled from a lake in Cotswold Water Park at around 8.50pm after reports were made at 1.40pm.

Police say a person is still missing after disappearing at 8.30pm at Waterloo Bridge as well as a man five minutes later near Kingston High Street in south-west London.

Officers are still searching for the two reported missing in the River Thames.