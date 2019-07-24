- ITV Report
-
One body found and two missing after people reported missing in water in three separate incidents
One swimmer has died and another two people are still missing after disappearing in open water.
The disappearances, in three separate incidents in London and Gloucestershire, happened on one of the hottest days on record in the UK.
The body of a man was pulled from a lake in Cotswold Water Park at around 8.50pm after reports were made at 1.40pm.
Police say a person is still missing after disappearing at 8.30pm at Waterloo Bridge as well as a man five minutes later near Kingston High Street in south-west London.
Officers are still searching for the two reported missing in the River Thames.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were at the site in Cotswold Water Park, with a National Police Air Service helicopter scrambled to help search for the swimmer.
Gloucestershire Police said the body of a man was pulled from the water shortly before 8.50pm.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and the coroner and the man's next of kin have been informed, the force added.
A spokeswoman for Gloucestershire Police said: "A body has been recovered in connection with the search for a swimmer who had gone missing in the lake at Cotswold Water Park this afternoon.
"Officers conducted searches along with the National Police Air Service (NPAS), Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) and fire service and the body of a man was pulled from the water shortly before 8.50pm.
"He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and the coroner and the man's next of kin have been informed."
South Western Ambulance Service said resources including a hazardous area response team had been sent to the scene.
The Metropolitan Police shared advice on swimming in open waters from Respect the Water.
Their five steps to survive cold water shock, which can affect swimmers in water below 15 degrees, are:
- If you fall into water, fight your instinct to swim until cold water shock passes
- Lean back, extend your arms and legs
- If you need to, gently move them around to help you float
- Float until you can control your breathing
- Only then, call for help or swim to safety