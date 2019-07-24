Anti-Boris protests send Downing Street into lockdown

Protesters demonstrating against the new Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Tory government swarmed Whitehall and sent Downing Street into lockdown this evening. Plumes of pink smoke could be seen above a large crowd of anti-Johnson protesters. They were held back across the road from Downing Street by the rows of uniformed police.

Protests on Whitehall Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

A helicopter buzzed overhead as the protesters, who were carrying placards which read “Boris is a no no” and “No to racism, no to Boris Johnson,” shouted their disapproval at the new prime minister. Security officers at the gates said the site had been on lockdown since the protesters arrived and no one was being allowed in or out of that entrance. Just before 8pm, MP Grant Shapps turned up at the Downing Street gates where he was promptly turned away by an armed officer on duty.

Protests outside Downing Street Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

On the other side of the gates, and away from the demonstration, a string of tight-lipped Conservative MPs made their way out of No 10 as further appointments were announced. They each walked straight from No 10 and to a private exit which took them towards the Foreign Office buildings or a back exit. None left by the front gates.

Matt Hancock leaves 10 Downing Street Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA