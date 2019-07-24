Reports of racism and discrimination in football rise by a third, Kick It Out finds

Reports of racism and other forms of discrimination across all levels of football rose by a third last season, according to figures released by Kick It Out.

The biggest rise was in reports of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

Troy Townsend, Kick It Out's head of development, described the situation in amateur and youth football as "lawless", with "horrendous" abuse occurring even in the youngest age-groups.

The equality charity’s annual survey has now shown an increase in discrimination for seven consecutive seasons since it was first published in 2012/13.