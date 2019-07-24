Thunderstorms and lightning strike as Britain braces for heatwave

Surrey Police tweeted a video of what it called “a great lightning show” as some Twitter users tweeted to say they had been woken up by the thunderstorms.

North Wales was the wettest area overnight, getting 15mm of rain in one hour.

Thunderstorms moved into southern and western areas late on Tuesday evening, with the Met Office issuing a yellow severe weather warning for most of England, Wales and Scotland until 9am on Wednesday.

Large swathes of Britain have experienced storms and lightning strikes as the country braces for what could be its hottest day ever later this week.

Much of the country woke up on Wednesday morning to temperatures far above normal for this time of year.

“Quite a lot of places are back up to 23 or 24 degrees already (at 5am),” Met Office meteorologist Emma Smith told PA.

“It’s normally 13 or 14 degrees at this time of year, so that’s 10 degrees above average.”

It comes after temperatures across England exceeded 30C (86F) on Tuesday.

“It will get to 35 degrees on Wednesday, with a small chance it will get to 36,” said Ms Smith.

The highest overnight average temperature ever seen in the UK was 23.3C (73.94F) in July 1948. Ms Smith says there is a possibility this will be beaten on Thursday night into Friday.

In Kent, where the temperature soared to 32C (89.2F) on Tuesday, more than 100 firefighters, 20 fire engines and a variety of specialist support vehicles worked to control a fire on the Lydd Ranges.

In London, meanwhile, police were searching for three people who have gone missing in the River Thames.

The Metropolitan Police said a swimmer went missing at Shadwell Basin on Tuesday evening, a second at Waterloo Bridge and a third near Kingston High Street.

The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service warned people not to leave fans on overnight, or if they are out of the house.

Other hotspots on Tuesday included Cardiff and Watnall, Nottinghamshire, where the mercury rose to 30C (86F).