Under-fire police force not effectively managing children at risk, report finds

An under-fire police force is still not effectively managing children at risk, a report has concluded. Northamptonshire Police were told there were a number of areas to improve in child protection in 2018 – including managing sexual and violent offenders and responding to missing children. However, the 2019 report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) viewed 21 child protection case files and rated all of them as either “requires improvement” or “inadequate”.

Evelyn-Rose Muggleton was killed by her mother’s boyfriend, Ryan Coleman Credit: Northamptonshire Police/PA

The inspection flagged new problems such as inconsistent supervision of investigations, ineffective partner organisations, substantial delays and backlogs, and concerning decisions regarding the management of registered sex offenders. In the findings of the report, HMICFRS said: “Although the force has made a number of recent changes, overall progress since our initial inspection has been slow. “As a result, in some areas, the force is not effectively managing risk yet. “Overall, Northamptonshire Police recognises the challenges it faces. It also understands what it must do to provide consistently good outcomes for children. “But significant risks remain, due to limited progress since our 2018 inspection.” The report continued: “While we are assured the force continues to focus on child protection matters, we remain concerned about the areas outlined within this report.” The report follows a review from the Northamptonshire Safeguarding Children Board (NSCB), which said the force had “missed opportunities” in relation to two deaths in the area. Two-year-old Dylan Tiffin-Brown and one-year-old Evelyn-Rose Muggleton were killed by father figures in December 2017 and April last year. Dylan’s father, Raphael Kennedy, 31, and Evelyn-Rose’s mother’s boyfriend, Ryan Coleman, 23, were both jailed for life for murder. Coleman was bailed to a non-specific address after initial questioning and returned to Evelyn’s mother’s home – which was in breach of his community order.

Ryan Coleman killed his girlfriend’s daughter, Evelyn-Rose Muggleton Credit: Northamptonshire Police/PA

The review said that, despite Coleman not complying with the community order, a risk assessment was not followed up after further offending and despite his “significant” criminal history. Concluding its latest report, HMICFRS also recognised the findings of the serious case review. It said: “This report highlights that, despite some progress made by the force, we have not seen the improvements needed to provide consistently good outcomes for vulnerable children in Northamptonshire who need help and protection. “While we are assured that the force continues to focus on child protection matters, we remain concerned about the areas outlined in this report. “Considering this, and that many of the areas of concern we found mirror those identified in the recently published serious case reviews, we will revisit the force no more than 12 months after publication to further assess progress.”

Raphael Kennedy killed his son, Dylan Tiffin-Brown Credit: Northamptonshire Police/PA