Watch live as Boris Johnson becomes the new prime minister

Boris Johnson is preparing to enter Downing Street for the first time as prime minister, as he takes on the challenge of delivering Britain's withdrawal from the EU.

The new Tory leader will take over the reins of power after Theresa May leaves No 10 for the final time on Wednesday to formally tender her resignation to the Queen.

You can watch the events of the day unfold in an ITV News special programme - live from 2pm on Wednesday here and on ITV.