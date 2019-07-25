41% of emergency hospital admissions from care homes ‘could be avoided’

More than four in 10 emergency hospital admissions from care homes could be avoided, experts have said. NHS researchers found that 41% of emergency admissions were for potentially avoidable conditions such as chest infections, pressure sores and urinary tract infections that could be treated in the community, or were a result of poor care or neglect. The NHS in England is trying to reduce pressure on hospitals by cutting emergency admissions but also says elderly people would prefer not to go to hospital, with long stays leading to loss of muscle mass and independence.

A new briefing from the Improvement Analytics Unit, a joint initiative between NHS England and the Health Foundation, said that if people were looked after better in the community, they would need fewer trips to hospital. The researchers found that one in 12 emergency admissions to hospital was for people living in a care home – an estimated 192,000 each year. This represents 7.9% of emergency admissions. A&E attendances from care homes reach 269,000 per year – 6.5% of all attendances for those aged 65 and over. An estimated 340,000 older people in England live in residential or nursing care homes, including one in seven over-85s. Across England, six development groups are working with the NHS, local authorities who provide social care, charities, carers and families to improve the health of care home residents and cut hospital admissions.

