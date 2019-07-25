Alex from Glasto releases grime track 'What Ya Kno Bout That Bro?' with music video

A teenager known as Alex from Glasto has released a grime song and accompanying music video following his rise to fame after performing on stage at Glastonbury.

In the track titled 'What Ya Kno Bout That Bro?' Alex Mann raps about how his life has changed since performing with rapper Dave at the festival.

The 15-year-old released the music video on Wednesday through the Youtube channel GRM Daily.

The song features lyrics including "man can't lie, I swear I'm so gassed now Thiago Silva's following man," in reference to the song by Dave and AJ Tracy that he performed on Glastonbury's Other Stage.