- ITV Report
Boris Johnson continues shaping his team - but Brexit backer Steve Baker turns him down
Boris Johnson is making a series of further appointments to his Government after dramatically reshaping the Cabinet.
The Prime Minister is using the reshuffle at Minister of State level to promote allies and clear out MPs who oppose his stance on Brexit.
But ardent Brexiteer Steve Baker said he had turned down a job in Mr Johnson's new Government.
Mr Baker had resigned as a junior Brexit minister under Theresa May and said he did not want to "repeat my experience of powerlessness" in office.
He said he had "total confidence" in Mr Johnson's promise to leave the EU on October 31 but warned "disaster awaits otherwise".
The first changes announced included Nigel Adams, who returns to Government after resigning over Mrs May's Brexit tactics.
He has been a loyal supporter of Mr Johnson and was rewarded with a role at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
Lucy Frazer moves from Solicitor General to the Ministry of Justice. Kit Malthouse, who was Mr Johnson's deputy mayor for policing during their time in London's City Hall, has become a Home Office minister.
Conor Burns has been appointed a minister at the Department for International Trade.
Nick Gibb retains his role at the Department for Education and Jesse Norman stays as Financial Secretary to the Treasury.
But ministers on the way out include Stephen Hammond, a prominent opponent of a no-deal Brexit, who said it had been a "privilege" to serve in the Department of Health and Social Care.
He said: "I will support any Government efforts to secure a good deal with the EU, and I remain absolutely opposed to no deal."
John Penrose said he was leaving his post in the Northern Ireland Office but would keep his role as the Prime Minister's anti-corruption champion.