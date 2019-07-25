Boris Johnson continues shaping his team - but Brexit backer Steve Baker turns him down

Boris Johnson is making a series of further appointments to his Government after dramatically reshaping the Cabinet.

The Prime Minister is using the reshuffle at Minister of State level to promote allies and clear out MPs who oppose his stance on Brexit.

But ardent Brexiteer Steve Baker said he had turned down a job in Mr Johnson's new Government.

Mr Baker had resigned as a junior Brexit minister under Theresa May and said he did not want to "repeat my experience of powerlessness" in office.

He said he had "total confidence" in Mr Johnson's promise to leave the EU on October 31 but warned "disaster awaits otherwise".