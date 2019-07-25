Boris Johnson: Who is in the prime minister's overhauled Cabinet?

Key Cabinet members in Boris Johnson's government. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson's first act as UK prime minister was to overhaul the Cabinet, in a huge shake-up of the current government. Mr Johnson axed 17 of Theresa May's former senior ministers, and brought in arch Brexiteers to help him get the UK out of the EU by 31 October. But he also recruited some previous members of Mrs May's Cabinet, including Dominic Raab, Gavin Williamson and Priti Patel. The prime minister handed Jacob Rees-Mogg his first frontbench role, as Leader of the House of Commons. But who else is in Mr Johnson's newly formed Cabinet?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets his Cabinet at Downing Street for the first time. Credit: PA

Priti Patel - Home Secretary Priti Patel is one of the most controversial appointments in Mr Johnson's Cabinet and has become Home Secretary, replacing Sajid Javid who is Chancellor. She is another ardent Brexiteer and Thatcherite who has previously advocated the return of capital punishment. Ms Patel was forced to resign from Theresa May's Cabinet after she held secret meetings with the Israeli government, while she was International Development Secretary.

Priti Patel is the new Home Secretary. Credit: PA

Dominic Raab - Foreign Secretary The former Brexit Secretary and karate black belt will be taking up his new role in the Foreign Office. During the Tory leadership race, in which he ran, he said he would keep open the option of suspending Parliament in order to prevent MPs blocking it. Mr Raab, 45, quit his Cabinet role in protest against Theresa May’s Brexit plan in November 2018. He has been MP for Esher and Walton since 2010 and before that was a Foreign Office lawyer.

Sajid Javid - Chancellor Sajid Javid has taken over the role of Chancellor of the Exchequer from Philip Hammond, who resigned shortly after Mrs May made her last speech in the Commons. Mr Javid was the first appointment in Mr Johnson's new Cabinet after he came out to support the new Prime Minister after his own leadership bid failed.

Newly installed Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sajid Javid. Credit: PA

Stephen Barclay - Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay, a prominent Brexiteer, has kept his position as Brexit Secretary. He is the third person to hold the role, after David Davis and Dominic Raab both left the position.

Michael Gove - Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove - who spearheaded the Vote Leave campaign in the 2016 referendum with Mr Johnson but then scuppered his subsequent leadership bid when he launched his own - became Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster in the Cabinet Office. It was not clear whether Mr Gove would have any position in Mr Johnson's cabinet owing to their past feud. In his new role, Mr Gove will oversee no-deal preparations across Whitehall. He had previously been environment secretary, but this position has now been filled by Theresa Villiers.

Michael Gove has been made the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. Credit: PA

Ben Wallace - Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, another former Remainer who nevertheless ran Mr Johnson's previous leadership bid, was made Defence Secretary. He takes over from Penny Mordaunt who was sacked by Mr Johnson after 85 days in office, as she had supported Jeremy Hunt during the leadership campaign. Mr Wallace is a former British Army officer and previously served as a security minister

Ben Wallace is a former British Army officer. Credit: PA

Jacob Rees-Mogg - Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has been rewarded for his loyalty to Boris Johnson and his hardline Brexit views by being appointed as Leader of the House of Commons. In an unusual move, Mr Rees-Mogg will attend Cabinet meetings despite not being a full member of the Cabinet. The 50-year-old is a product of Eton and Trinity College, Oxford, and started his working life in investment banking, first in London and later in Hong Kong before returning to Britain. On the green benches of the Commons, Mr Rees-Mogg has given sketch writers and columnists plenty of material, with his mannerisms and style leading to the affectation “The Honourable Member for the early 20th Century."

Jacob Rees-Mogg is the new Leader of the House of Commons. Credit: PA

Liz Truss - International Trade Secretary The south-west Norfolk MP has got a top job in the cabinet, under Prime Minister Boris Johnson. She had previously been Chief Secretary to the Treasury and campaigned hard for Mr Johnson during the leadership race. She had previously been Education Minister, Secretary of State for the Environment and Justice Secretary in Conservative governments. Before she entered politics, Ms Truss worked in the energy and telecommunications industry and is a qualified management accountant.

Matt Hancock - Health Secretary Matt Hancock keeps his job as Health Secretary in the Cabinet. He ran himself in the Tory leadership contest, but then swung behind Mr Johnson when his own bid came to an end. Mr Hancock tweeted: "I love the NHS - it's a great honour to be asked to drive forward the health & care of the nation - with big & exciting commitments from our new Prime Minister."

Matt Hancock retains his position as Health Secretary. Credit: PA

Esther McVey - Housing Minister The Tatton MP trained as a lawyer, presented GMTV, hosted and produced other programmes before setting up a business in her pre-Westminister life. The 51-year-old became the first Tory MP on Merseyside since 1997 and went on to have roles in the Department for Work and Pensions, but she lost her Wirral West seat in the 2015 election. She spent two years out of Parliament, but her hiatus ended when former chancellor George Osbourne opted to to leave the Commons ahead of the 2017 general election, and his safe Conservative seat of Tatton was up for grabs. Ms McVey was appointed as Work and Pensions Secretary, but left the Cabinet over Theresa May's Brexit deal. She was among the candidates to try to fill her shoes but only received nine votes and opted to swing behind the Back Boris campaign.

Housing minister Esther McVey walks (L) walks with Work and Pensions. Secretary, Amber Rudd. Credit: PA

Gavin Williamson - Education Secretary Gavin Williamson makes a return to Cabinet, just three months after being fired by Mrs May following allegations he leaked confidential Huawei details from the National Security Council. Mrs May had initially appointed him as chief whip in her government back in July 2016, but has now been made Education Secretary by Mr Johnson, taking over from Damian Hinds who was sacked.

Gavin Williamson makes a return to the Cabinet after being fired by Theresa May. Credit: PA

Nicky Morgan - Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan returns to Cabinet in a new role - as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. It was during her two-year stint as Education Secretary under David Cameron that Mrs Morgan really made her mark. But her reign, cut short under Theresa May, was remembered for a failure to adequately address the big issues – as teachers complained of heavy workloads, and low pay, while her academisation programme was particularly unpopular. It led to strike action across the country, and she was among those culled in the post-referendum shake-up.

Nicky Morgan returns to the Cabinet in a new role. Credit: PA

Andrea Leadsom - Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom becomes Business Secretary, after resigning from Mrs May's Cabinet in May. She replaces Greg Clark as Business Secretary, after a failed bid to become Conservative Party leader in 2016 and again this year. Amber Rudd - Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd retains her role as Work and Pensions Secretary, but has also become the Minister for Women and Equalities.

Andrea Leadsom becomes Business Secretary after resigning from Mrs May's Cabinet. Credit: PA

Theresa Villiers - Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers makes her frontbench return as the new Environment Secretary, after holding the post of Northern Ireland Secretary.

