Boxer Hugo Santillan dies after fight - the second fatality within days following death of Maxim Dadashev

Brain injury charity Headway has again called for boxing to be banned following the deaths of two fighters in a matter of days.

Russian Maxim Dadashev died following injuries suffered in his IBF light-welterweight fight against Subriel Matias in the United States on Friday.

The bout was stopped by 28-year-old Dadashev's trainer Buddy McGirt at the end of the 11th round and the Russian was taken to hospital with bleeding on the brain but failed to recover following emergency surgery.

And on Thursday, it was announced that another boxer, Argentina's Hugo Santillan, 23, had died from injuries sustained during a WBC title fight in Buenos Aires.

The World Boxing Council tweeted: "RIP Hugo Santillan. He passed away from injuries suffered during Saturday's fight which ended in a draw.

"We join Hugo's family and friends in grief, support and wish prompt resignation."