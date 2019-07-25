Britain could bake under potentially record-breaking heat

Britain could bake under record-breaking heat as temperatures could potentially climb to 39C. The scorching conditions may spark thunderstorms which could trigger travel delays, flash flooding, and power cuts, the Met Office said. The dangers of cooling off in lakes, rivers and the sea were highlighted by emergency services after the bodies of three people were pulled from the water after they reportedly got into difficulty swimming.

The UK could see an all-time UK temperature record on Thursday Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Searches continue for someone seen in the River Thames near Waterloo, Scotland Yard said. A yellow weather warning is in force for most of England, except the south west, and parts of Scotland from 3pm on Thursday until 4am on Friday. Overnight lightning storms have already caused fires and rail disruption this week during the heatwave. According to the Met Office, there is a 70% chance the mercury could rise above the current all-time UK temperature record of 38.5C on Thursday. Conditions could reach 39C in southern and eastern England, it tweeted. Network Rail warned speed restrictions may be introduced in areas where tracks are at risk of buckling. Extreme weather action teams (EWATs) have been “activated” to keep passengers safe and trains running, it said.

Credit: PA Graphics

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents the industry, advised passengers in London and the South East to consider changing their travel plans on Thursday owing to the heat. London North Eastern Railway (LNER), which runs inter-city services on the East Coast Main Line, is advising customers against travelling on Thursday. It said some services were likely to be cancelled or delayed as speed restrictions will be imposed between Peterborough and London King’s Cross.

