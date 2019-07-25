Royal Navy to escort British-flagged ships through strait of Hormuz amid Iran tensions

The British-flagged Stena Impero was seized by Iranian coastguards last week. Credit: AP

British-flagged ships will be escorted by the Royal Navy through the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of Defence has announced. The government is also advising vessels not to sail through the area, as tensions between the UK and Iran remain fraught. Last week, Iran seized a British-flagged tanker sailing through the Gulf as a retaliation for Britain and Gibraltar seizing an Iranian vessel which was en route to deliver oil to Syria. A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "In response to the heightened threat to commercial shipping in the Gulf, the Department for Transport changed its guidance on Friday 19th July to advise ships not to sail through the area.

"Freedom of navigation is crucial for the global trading system and world economy, and we will do all we can to defend it. "The Department for Transport has therefore updated its advice to confirm that the Royal Navy has been tasked to accompany British-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz, either individually or in groups, should sufficient notice be given of their passage.” In one of the first diplomatic challenges facing Boris Johnson, the new prime minister has been tasked with trying to calm tensions between the UK and Iran.

An aerial view shows a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard moving around the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero. Credit: AP