Flyboard inventor Franky Zapata fails Channel crossing attempt

French Flyboard inventor Franky Zapata has failed in his bid to cross the English Channel on his jet-powered hoverboard.

The daredevil missed his refuelling point because heavy waves meant the boat he was due to land on was moving too much and he subsequently fell into the water, his wife Christelle said.

The 40 year old was rescued by French divers and is doing fine, she told AP.

The inventor of the jet-powered hoverboard was heading to Dover after taking off from near Calais 10 minutes earlier.