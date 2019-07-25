Harry to meet patients at children’s hospital

The Duke of Sussex is due to meet patients at a children’s hospital where he will sign a visitors’ book signed by his mother 30 years ago.

Harry will visit Sheffield Children’s Hospital on Thursday for one of three engagements in the city.

He will also meet academics and students at Sheffield Hallam University and visit the Invictus UK Trials, where athletes are competing to be selected to represent the UK at next year’s Invictus Games.

The duke will officially open a new wing at the hospital and sign the book, which was signed by Diana, Princess of Wales, on a visit in November 1989.