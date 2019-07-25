American financier Jeffrey Epstein found injured in cell ahead of sex trafficking trial

American financier Jeffrey Epstein had to be taken to hospital after he was found injured on his prison cell, US media has reported. Credit: New York State Sex Offender Registry/AP

American financier Jeffrey Epstein had to be taken to hospital after he was found injured in his prison cell, US media has reported. Mr Epstein is currently being held in a US federal jail where he is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. A source said it was not clear whether the bruising on his neck was self-inflicted or from an assault. He was treated for his injuries and remains in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York City.

Jeffrey Epstein, second from right, depicted in a courtroom sketch Credit: Aggie Kenny/AP

Jail officials and Epstein's lawyers have not responded to the alleged assault. Epstein was refused bail after a judge ruled he poses a danger to the public and was a possible flight risk. The 66-year-old is accused of having sex with girls as young as 14-years-old in the early 2000s. He has pleaded not guilty. The Metropolitan Correctional Centre, where Epstein is being held, is renowned for its high-profile prisoners. Among those include terrorists and until recently, Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution in a deal that ended a federal investigation involving many teenage girls who said they had been sexually abused.

