Jeremy Corbyn insists new PM has ‘no plan’ as he demands general election

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses a rally in Parliament Square. Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has called for a general election as he claimed new Prime Minister Boris Johnson has “no plan” to tackle Britain’s problems. The Labour leader claimed the new Conservative Government has “the most hard right-wing Cabinet I have ever seen”. He was speaking to cheering supporters at a rally in Parliament Square in London on Thursday – Mr Johnson’s first full day in office.

Mr Corbyn said: “In reality, the vote we need is the vote of the people, both to reject Brexit and to elect a Labour government for the future. “For all the arm-waving bluster of the Prime Minister this morning, what came out of it very, very clearly is this: There is no plan to deal with Brexit, there is no plan to deal with the crisis in public services all across Britain. “There is no plan to deal with the climate emergency that this country and our planet absolutely faces.”

Mr Corbyn unveils a series of pledges to the country he said Labour would honour if it forms the next government. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

He claimed the new Government believes in tax giveaways for the richest members of society and the big corporations. He dismissed the idea of special trade deals with the US, saying President Donald Trump is “totally about” America first. He also said: “Despite his denials today I firmly believe the US administration would insist on access to our health market, as they call it, in reality it is our NHS.”