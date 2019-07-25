Boris Johnson's new Cabinet in numbers

All but three of the MPs in the new Cabinet voted in favour of Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement in the House of Commons on March 29 2019. The three who voted against were Jo Johnson, Priti Patel and Theresa Villiers.

A total of six members of the Cabinet have a BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) background: James Cleverly, Kwasi Kwarteng, Sajid Javid, Priti Patel, Alok Sharma and Rishi Sunak. This compares with just one BAME minister (Sajid Javid) in Theresa May’s final Cabinet.