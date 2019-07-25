- ITV Report
Love Island stars to get social media 'survival kit' by advertising watchdog
Love Island contestants are being given a "survival kit" to help them to follow rules on social media advertising, after they leave the Spanish villa.
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has coupled up with ITV to make sure the stars of the show know the dos and don'ts about paid-for content.
Its guidance comes in the form of a checklist to enable them to be "upfront and clear" with their followers if and when their social media posts are ads.
Both the ASA and the Competition and Markets Authority recommend upfront disclosures such as using the hashtag #ad for posts which have been paid for by a company.
Rules have always required ads to be "obviously identifiable", and the watchdogs have said that consumers should not have to "play detective" to work out if a message is commercial.
The ASA said it would also contact talent agencies that represent contestants to make them fully aware of the advertising rules and their responsibilities in helping their clients stick to them.
ASA chief executive Guy Parker said: "Our checklist is a quick and effective way of helping Love Islanders ensure their social media posts stick to the rules and avoid misleading their followers.
"Our message is simple: make sure you're upfront and clear when you're being paid to post."
Over the last few years, posts from high-profile influencers including Louise Thompson, Millie Mackintosh, and Marnie Simpson have been subject to ASA action.