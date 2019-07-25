Love Island stars to get social media 'survival kit' by advertising watchdog

Love Island contestant Maura Higgins has more than one million followers on Instagram. Credit: ITV

Love Island contestants are being given a "survival kit" to help them to follow rules on social media advertising, after they leave the Spanish villa. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has coupled up with ITV to make sure the stars of the show know the dos and don'ts about paid-for content. Its guidance comes in the form of a checklist to enable them to be "upfront and clear" with their followers if and when their social media posts are ads.

ITV announced on Wednesday that Love Island will go to two series a year. Credit: ITV

Both the ASA and the Competition and Markets Authority recommend upfront disclosures such as using the hashtag #ad for posts which have been paid for by a company. Rules have always required ads to be "obviously identifiable", and the watchdogs have said that consumers should not have to "play detective" to work out if a message is commercial.