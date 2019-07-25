North Korea: Missile test was a ‘solemn warning’

North Korea has said its recent weapons test was of a “new-type tactical guided weapon” and was meant as a “solemn warning” over South Korean weapons development and plans to hold military exercises.

The message was carried on state media and released in the name of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

It was directed to “South Korean military warmongers” and comes as US and North Korean officials struggle to set up working-level talks after a recent meeting on the Korean border between Mr Kim and US President Donald Trump seemed to provide a breakthrough in stalled nuclear negotiations.

North Korea is infuriated over US-South Korean plans to hold military drills that the North says are invasion rehearsals and proof of the allies’ hostility to Pyongyang.