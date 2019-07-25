Quarter of new parents miss out on health visits when baby turns one

A quarter of new parents in England are missing out on health visits promised to them by the Government at the time their baby reaches one, figures suggest.

Families are supposed to receive five visits from pregnancy up to when their child is two and a half under the Government’s Healthy Child Programme.

But a quarter are missing out on a visit when their baby turns one, according to Public Health England (PHE) data, while more than a third are estimated to not receive a visit before birth, the NSPCC said.

The inconsistency risks increasing mental health problems in parents as issues go undetected, the charity believes.

The PHE data for 2017/18 also showed that the 12 month visits dropped to around one in two for families in London.