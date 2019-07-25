- ITV Report
And you thought it was hot here...: Record-breaking weather across Europe as Brits bask in sun
Temperature records have been broken in Germany and the Netherlands and Paris has recorded its hottest day ever - as the second savage heatwave of summer 2019 continues to sear across Europe.
Meanwhile, a temperature of 38.1C has been recorded in Cambridge, making Thursday the second hottest day on record in the UK, according to the Met Office.
Here's how the weather looks across Europe:
Paris
Paris has beaten its all-time heat record, hitting 41.7C amid a heat wave breaking barriers across Europe.
The national weather service Meteo France announced that the new record was reached Thursday afternoon, beating the previous record of 40.4C in 1947.
It's one of several records set in this week's heatwave, the second wave baking the continent this summer.
France made headlines last month as the country saw its hottest-ever day on record, when a southern town reached 46C.
The Netherlands
Dutch residents were treated to a sweltering 40.4C, according to the national weather forecasting institute.
The national temperature record was broken at Gilze-Rijen airbase on Thursday.
Germany
The German Weather service confirmed a new record temperature of 41.5C has been set, topping the previous high set earlier in the day.
The meteorological service said temperatures had risen to a new national high in Bonn in western Germany and that they were expected to climb even higher in the late afternoon.
Wednesday's record was at 40.5 C (104.9 F) in Geilenkirchen near the Belgian border, the German news agency dpa said.
Belgium
Belgium has also set a new national heat record for the second time in as many days as temperatures shot up to 40.6C in the northeast of the country.
David Dehenauw, head of forecasting at the Royal Metereological Institute said: "New national record: 40.6 C in Kleine Brogel! Is this for real!"
Temperatures could still rocket higher, since the mark was set in the early afternoon Thursday, with several hours of blasting sunshine to go.