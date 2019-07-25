Researchers aim to unravel mystery of how human embryos develop

The mystery of how human embryos develop in the early stages after fertilisation will be potentially unravelled by a new research project.

Scientists hope to improve their understanding of fertility, birth defects and regenerative medicine.

Around 3% of babies are born with developmental defects such as heart defects, spina bifida and cleft palate.

The problems often start very early in pregnancy but very little is known about why and how they happen.

Andrew Copp, Professor of developmental neurobiology at the Institute of Child Health, University College London, cited work that had been done looking at a possible way to increase prevention that folic acid can achieve for spina bifida.

He added: “That is work that came from mouse research and we hope that in a similar way, an analogous way, that this HDBI initiative will develop new preventative treatments for example, for specific birth defects.”