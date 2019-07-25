Testosterone key to boosting sex drive in post-menopausal women, study suggests

The key to boosting women’s sex drive after menopause is not necessarily men – but it may be the male hormone testosterone.

New research suggests it can be used to combat low sexual desire in women at midlife.

Women treated with testosterone also showed reduced measures of sexual concerns and sexually-associated distress.

Researchers conducted a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis of testosterone treatment for women, including 46 reports on 36 trials involving 8,480 women.

Their findings, published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology journal, suggest testosterone can significantly improve sexual well-being for postmenopausal women.