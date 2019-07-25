- ITV Report
The 1975 release song with climate change activist Greta Thunberg
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has a song out on The 1975's new album.
On the opening track of the new album, Notes on a Conditional Form, the 16-year-old recites an essay where she urges people to "rebel" over the lack of action on climate change.
On the track, named The 1975, she says: "We are right now in the beginning of a climate and an ecological crisis.
"And we need to call it what it is: an emergency."
She continues on the 4 minute and 55 second track, adding: "Either we choose to go on as our civilisation, or we don't.
"That is as black and white as it gets, because there are no grey areas when it comes to survival."
The Swedish teenager has hit the headlines around the world for speaking out against the inability of governments and multi-national corporations to tackle climate change.
Earlier this year, she met Jeremy Corbyn and other UK opposition leaders to discuss what more could be done to reduce emissions.
The teenager posted a picture of herself with The 1975 lead singer Matthew "Matty" Healy.
She wrote: "New track from @the1975 out today and I’m in it! So happy to collaborate with these great people.
"All our income from this track titled The 1975 - which will be the opening track on their upcoming album - will go to #ExtinctionRebellion Time to rebel!"
The 1975 were nominated for the Mercury Prize on Thursday for their album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationship, which was released last year.