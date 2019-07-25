The 1975 release song with climate change activist Greta Thunberg

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has a new song out on The 1975's new album. Credit: PA

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has a song out on The 1975's new album. On the opening track of the new album, Notes on a Conditional Form, the 16-year-old recites an essay where she urges people to "rebel" over the lack of action on climate change. On the track, named The 1975, she says: "We are right now in the beginning of a climate and an ecological crisis. "And we need to call it what it is: an emergency."

She continues on the 4 minute and 55 second track, adding: "Either we choose to go on as our civilisation, or we don't. "That is as black and white as it gets, because there are no grey areas when it comes to survival." The Swedish teenager has hit the headlines around the world for speaking out against the inability of governments and multi-national corporations to tackle climate change.

Greta Thunberg (middle) met Jeremy Corbyn and Caroline Lucas earlier this year. Credit: PA