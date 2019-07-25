Theresa May follows John Major’s lead and heads to the cricket as premiership ends

Mrs May took time out on her first day of her return to the backbenches. Credit: Bradley Collyer/PA

Theresa May enjoyed a moment out of the sun while watching England’s cricket team at Lord’s just a day after she officially stepped out of Number 10. The former prime minister was waited on in the hospitality section at the central London ground as the nation’s test team tried to recover from a first-innings collapse against Ireland. Any early hopes she might have had of England rallying were dashed slightly when the visitors’ wicket-keeper Gary Wilson provided the perfect Irish backstop to catch out Rory Burns with the hosts on just 26 runs.

Former prime minister Theresa May in the stands during day two of the Specsavers Test Series match at Lord’s. Credit: PA

Wearing her trademark Frida Kahlo bracelet and a large-beaded necklace, Mrs May smiled as she was handed a drink garnished with a lemon slice in a shaded area of the ground. She was joined by Conservative colleagues David Gauke and Greg Clark, who left their respective roles as justice and business secretaries during her successor Boris Johnson’s Cabinet reshuffle, as well as her chief of staff Gavin Barwell and Colin Graves, chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board. Just last week, Mrs May hosted a reception at Downing Street to congratulate the men’s one-day cricket team for lifting the World Cup after a dramatic finale against New Zealand.

Theresa May congratulates the England cricket team on their World Cup win. Credit: PA

Mrs May looked relaxed that the test team appeared to be on a sticky wicket, perhaps relieved to be away from the jeering and shouting of the House of Commons as Mr Johnson made his first speech from the despatch box. The cricket-loving Maidenhead MP follows one of her Tory predecessors in seeking solace in the sport after leaving office.

Former prime minister John Major at the Oval cricket ground on May 2 1997, the day after his party lost the general election Credit: David Cheskin/PA