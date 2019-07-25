Curious toddler takes wild ride on airport luggage belt

Dramatic video shows a toddler who climbed on to an airport luggage conveyor belt in the US, and rode around the baggage network.

Edith Vega said her two-year-old son Lorenzo hopped on to the belt when she briefly put him down to print boarding passes at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, on Monday.

Security video shows Lorenzo being pulled through a rubber curtain, beyond the reach of his mother and an airport worker.

He crawled over bags, trying to avoid being pulled through a screening machine.

He popped out on the other side, only to tumble down into another room where startled security workers gave him hugs.