Trump claims Mueller testimony as win for White House

US president Donald Trump said he probably would not watch, but former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress on Wednesday proved irresistible. The president fired off an onslaught of tweets before the back-to-back hearings even began. All told, he tweeted and retweeted more than two dozen times on Mr Mueller’s testimony about his investigation into the president and the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. As it ended, Mr Trump tweeted, “TRUTH IS A FORCE OF NATURE!”

Then he strode out of the White House and took a victory lap in front the reporters and cameras assembled on the South Lawn. “It’s over,” Mr Trump declared. He blasted “the phoney cloud” created by the investigation and said, “there was no defence to this ridiculous hoax, this witch hunt.”

Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Intelligence Committee Credit: Susan Walsh/AP

The investigation had cast a two-year shadow over the White House, unnerving aides, stalling staffing and triggering hundreds of angry tweets from the president, many of which involved phrases like “No collusion,” “No obstruction” and “Witch hunt”.

For all of that, the president had insisted earlier in the week, “I’m not going to be watching — probably — maybe I’ll see a little bit of it.” The president referenced Fox News’ coverage of the hearings in several of his tweets and revealed that he was watching closely enough to deliver a detailed review of Mr Mueller’s presentation. “The performance was obviously not very good. He had a lot of problems,” Mr Trump said, pointing to Mr Mueller’s lack of familiarity with some aspects of the investigation and accusing him of playing favourites. “This was a devastating day for Democrats.” Even as the testimony was still under way, Republicans were claiming it as a win.

