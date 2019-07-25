UK Forecast: A hot, humid and lively night for some

Scattered thunderstorms across northern and eastern areas will become more frequent for a time overnight, some intense rain, hail, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Elsewhere drier, with low cloud in the west, and with rain developing in the south later.

Another hot day in the far east on Friday, otherwise a fresher day with outbreaks of thundery rain across northern, central and eastern areas. Sunny spells in the west with isolated showers.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: