Up to 150 migrants feared drowned after boats capsize off Libya

Royal Marines rescue migrants earlier this year. Credit: PA

Up to 150 Europe-bound migrants are missing and feared drowned after the boats they were travelling in capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, the coast guard and the UN refugee agency said. Ayoub Gassim, a spokesman for Libya’s coast guard, said two boats carrying an estimated 300 migrants capsized around 75 miles east of the capital, Tripoli. About 137 migrants were rescued and returned to Libya, he said, and the coast guard has recovered just one body so far. Charlie Yaxley, a spokesman for the UN refugee agency, said 147 had been saved.

“We estimate that 150 migrants are potentially missing and died at sea,” he said. After the uprising that toppled and killed Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya became a major conduit for African migrants and refugees seeking a better life in Europe. Traffickers and armed groups have exploited Libya’s chaos since his overthrow, and have been implicated in widespread abuses of migrants, including torture and abduction for ransom. Earlier this week, the Libyan coast guard intercepted around three dozen migrants off the coast and took them to a detention centre near Tripoli where an airstrike killed more than 50 people earlier this month.

Displaced children in Libya Credit: Unicef/PA