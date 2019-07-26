Boris Johnson rules out early election amid EU resistance to Brexit plan

Boris Johnson has ruled out a general election before Brexit. Credit: Toby Melville/PA

Boris Johnson has “absolutely” ruled out calling a general election before the UK leaves the European Union on October 31. His comments came as he has declared he will take the UK out of the EU on Halloween, with or without a new agreement. However, Ireland claimed he has put the UK on a “collision course” with the EU, while France stressed the existing deal will not be renegotiated.

With the EU against opening a new draft deal, and parliamentary resistance to a no-deal Brexit, it's fuelled speculation that Mr Johnson will go to the country in an effort to secure an outright majority in the Commons. But Mr Johnson, speaking during a visit to Birmingham, said: “The British people voted in 2015, in 2016, in 2017. “What they want us to do is deliver on their mandate, come out of the EU on October 31. “They don’t want another electoral event, they don’t want a referendum, they don’t want a general election. “They want us to deliver.”

Mr Johnson has spoken to Europe’s key powerbrokers since taking office but has faced resistance and been told the Brexit deal will not be reopened. In calls to French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, he set out that the only way to make progress on a deal is to “abolish the backstop” – the contingency measure aimed at keeping the Irish border open if no other solution is found. Critics claim it keeps the UK indefinitely tied to the EU’s trading rules.

But French Europe Minister Amelie de Montchalin stressed Paris’s opposition to renegotiating the deal. “We have to be very clear on that,” she told France 2. “We’ve always said that if the UK wants to leave the EU, and if it wants to do it in an orderly manner, the best thing we have is the agreement.” She said the “divorce agreement” had not been “imposed on the British” but was the result of painstaking negotiation. “It’s two years of work between Michel Barnier’s team in Brussels and the British team to set out point by point, pragmatically, in a realistic and concrete manner, how we can mark that there is a before and an after."

Irish deputy prime minister Simon Coveney said Mr Johnson’s comments in the Commons on Thursday setting out his Brexit plans were “very unhelpful”. He added: “He seems to have made a deliberate decision to set Britain on a collision course with the European Union and with Ireland in relation to the Brexit negotiations. “I think only he can answer the question as to why he is doing that."

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson’s overhaul of the Government continued, leading to warnings from departing ministers about the risks of a no-deal Brexit. Lord Bourne quit as faith minister saying: “I cannot accept a no-deal”. Tobias Ellwood warned the Tories face being out of power for a decade if they were responsible for a no-deal exit from the EU.

He told PA “pure Brexiteers” on the Tory benches want a no-deal scenario but “the damage to our economy will send our party into opposition for a decade”. But Mr Johnson has been warned by Tory hardliners that he must keep to his October 31 promise or face “disaster”. Ardent Eurosceptic Steve Baker turned down an offer to join his Government because he fears being sidelined over Brexit policy.

