Could the PM's new pooch mean goodbye to Larry the cat?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly told staff he and his partner Carrie Symonds plan on getting a rescue dog for Number 10.

It’s a decision that might win over dog lovers, but certainly not Larry the cat.

Following a number of Cabinet resignations and demotions this week, it’s unclear whether the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office will also be ousted from his position once the Prime Ministerial dog is instated into Downing Street.

However, Mr Johnson could warm to Larry, as he reportedly declared peace between the feline and his furry foe from Foreign Office Palmerston.