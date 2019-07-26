- ITV Report
-
Donald Trump: Video team member sacked after photoshopped presidential seal displayed during speech
A member conservative US group has reportedly been fired after President Donald Trump delivered speech in front of a photoshopped seal.
A doctored version of the presidential seal was projected at an event featuring Mr Trump this week.
The White House says it didn't know that the altered background - featuring a two-headed eagle clutching golf clubs and dollar bills - would be displayed while the president addressed his audience.
Spokesman Judd Deere says officials "never saw the seal" before it was projected on a screen behind Trump as he was introduced at Turning Point USA's teen summit on Tuesday. The real seal has a bald eagle clutching arrows in one set of talons and an olive branch in the other.
A spokesman for Turning Point USA told The Washington Post, which first reported on the seal, it fired a video team member for mistakenly displaying the seal.
Deere referred additional questions to Turning Point USA. The conservative group did not immediately return an emailed request for comment Thursday.