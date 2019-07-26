Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Donald Trump: Video team member sacked after photoshopped presidential seal displayed during speech

President Donald Trump arrives to speak, with an altered presidential seal behind him, at Turning Point USA's Teen Student Action Summit. Credit: AP

A member conservative US group has reportedly been fired after President Donald Trump delivered speech in front of a photoshopped seal.

A doctored version of the presidential seal was projected at an event featuring Mr Trump this week.

The White House says it didn't know that the altered background - featuring a two-headed eagle clutching golf clubs and dollar bills - would be displayed while the president addressed his audience.

The White House says it had no warning that an altered presidential seal featuring a two-headed eagle clutching golf clubs would be shown. Credit: AP

Spokesman Judd Deere says officials "never saw the seal" before it was projected on a screen behind Trump as he was introduced at Turning Point USA's teen summit on Tuesday. The real seal has a bald eagle clutching arrows in one set of talons and an olive branch in the other.

A spokesman for Turning Point USA told The Washington Post, which first reported on the seal, it fired a video team member for mistakenly displaying the seal.

Deere referred additional questions to Turning Point USA. The conservative group did not immediately return an emailed request for comment Thursday.