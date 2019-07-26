Fourth body found in search for swimmers during heatwave

A fourth body has been found amid searches for people getting into difficulty in water during the hot weather.

Metropolitan Police received a report of a body sighted in the water by Canary Wharf, east London on Thursday night.

The force has now ended their search for Menelik Mimano who went missing on Tuesday.

Police were called on the same day to the River Thames at Waterloo Bridge to a report of a person in difficulty in the water - nearly five miles away from where the body was later found.

Officers and the Marine Policing Unit conducted searches of the water and surrounding area, but could not find anyone.

Two days later a body was recovered and the deceased was identified as missing person, Menelik Mimano. Mr Mimano’s family has been notified.

Police believe that the person reported to have entered the water at Waterloo Bridge was Menelik Mimano.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Due to Mr Mimano having been the subject of a missing person enquiry when he died, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been notified.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.

“We await formal identification. Afile will be prepared for HM's Coroner.”