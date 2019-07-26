- ITV Report
Fourth body found in search for swimmers during heatwave
A fourth body has been found amid searches for people getting into difficulty in water during the hot weather.
Metropolitan Police received a report of a body sighted in the water by Canary Wharf, east London on Thursday night.
The force has now ended their search for Menelik Mimano who went missing on Tuesday.
Police were called on the same day to the River Thames at Waterloo Bridge to a report of a person in difficulty in the water - nearly five miles away from where the body was later found.
Officers and the Marine Policing Unit conducted searches of the water and surrounding area, but could not find anyone.
Two days later a body was recovered and the deceased was identified as missing person, Menelik Mimano. Mr Mimano’s family has been notified.
Police believe that the person reported to have entered the water at Waterloo Bridge was Menelik Mimano.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Due to Mr Mimano having been the subject of a missing person enquiry when he died, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been notified.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious.
“We await formal identification. Afile will be prepared for HM's Coroner.”
The discovery comes after days of scorching hot weather, in which authorities discovered three bodies amid searches for swimmers.
The body of a man was pulled from the River Thames at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, Scotland Yard said.
A search with police divers was launched after a 47-year-old reportedly entered the water in Kingston, south west London, and began swimming on Tuesday evening.
Another body was recovered on Wednesday morning.
He is believed to be a 23-year-old man who vanished while swimming in the Thames at Shadwell Basin on Tuesday.
Separately, a body was found on Tuesday evening in the search for a man in his 20s from Wiltshire, who went missing in the lake at Cotswold Water Park, Gloucestershire Constabulary said.