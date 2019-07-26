ITV News exclusive: Jacob Rees-Mogg issues style guide to staff

The new Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogghas instructed all staff in his new office to use imperial measurements and refer to ‘non-tiled males’ as ‘esquire’.

Issuing a style guide in the first week of his job, he also bans colleagues from using various words in correspondence with other MPs and the public.

Among the list of bizarre rules, he asks staff not to use the words “got”, “very” or “equal”.