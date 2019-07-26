People in Liverpool react to Liverpool FC's bid to trademark 'Liverpool'

An application by Liverpool FC to trademark the city's name to prevent unofficial football merchandise being has ruffled feathers.

The Champions League winning club says it wants to protect both its fans and itself from fake Liverpool goods being created by taking ownership of the name.

It says the rules would only be enforced in a football context, so road signs, businesses and tourist attractions wouldn't be affected.

The proposal has been met by mixed views in the north west city, with divisions running as deep as the Liverpool Everton rivalry.