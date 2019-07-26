Man arrested with burglary tools near Taylor Swift's beachfront home said he wanted to 'catch up' with singer

A man with a backpack full of burglary tools found near the beachfront home of Taylor Swift has been held without bail, pending a competency hearing.

Thirty-two-year-old David Page Liddle, from Iowa, was held at a court in Rhode Island after authorities said there were concerns he was a flight risk and had previously been accused of stalking the singer.

Police Chief Shawn Lacey said Liddle told officers he was looking to "catch up" with Ms Swift and knew her personally.

The Des Moines man is charged with possession of burglary tools and possession of a weapon other than a firearm.