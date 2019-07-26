Rail firm denies compensation for season pass holders who avoided heatwave trips

A train company is refusing to pay compensation to season ticket holders who took its advice not to travel during scorching temperatures.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which operates trains in south-east England, said passengers with an annual pass are only entitled to a payout if they attempted a journey on Thursday and were delayed.

This is despite its four train brands – Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express – all urging passengers to “avoid travelling wherever possible”.

A spokesman for GTR, which has repeatedly faced calls to be stripped of its franchise over a series of failures in recent years, told PA: “A season ticket holder who decided not to travel would not be entitled to any refund or compensation.

“They would have had to make a journey and been delayed.”